Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) Stocks Fall -69.80% YTD; What Next For It?

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.06, to imply an increase of 2.85% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The WRBY share’s 52-week high remains $60.30, putting it -328.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.86. The company has a valuation of $1.74B, with an average of 1.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WRBY a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) trade information

After registering a 2.85% upside in the last session, Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.00 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 2.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.44%, and 8.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.80%. Short interest in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) saw shorts transact 22.42 million shares and set a 10.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.70, implying an increase of 28.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WRBY has been trading -106.26% off suggested target high and 7.54% from its likely low.

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Warby Parker Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) shares are -39.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.25% against 3.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $149.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $169.13 million.

WRBY Dividends

Warby Parker Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Warby Parker Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)’s Major holders

Warby Parker Inc. insiders hold 7.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.26% of the shares at 116.79% float percentage. In total, 108.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.95 million shares (or 20.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $674.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is D1 Capital Partners, LP with 14.94 million shares, or about 15.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $505.26 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 6.78 million shares. This is just over 7.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $229.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.67 million, or 4.90% of the shares, all valued at about 157.88 million.