Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) Stock Has Dropped -43.53% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.27, to imply an increase of 3.69% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The VERO share’s 52-week high remains $2.21, putting it -718.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $18.85M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 584.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Venus Concept Inc. (VERO), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VERO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) trade information

After registering a 3.69% upside in the last session, Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3097 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 3.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.44%, and -43.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.30%. Short interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) saw shorts transact 0.51 million shares and set a 3.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.25, implying an increase of 88.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $4.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VERO has been trading -1659.26% off suggested target high and -270.37% from its likely low.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Venus Concept Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) shares are -75.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.43% against -5.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -800.00% this quarter before jumping 66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $30.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.5 million.

VERO Dividends

Venus Concept Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Venus Concept Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s Major holders

Venus Concept Inc. insiders hold 3.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.62% of the shares at 78.41% float percentage. In total, 75.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Essex Woodlands Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 21.17 million shares (or 33.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Masters Capital Management, LLC with 4.9 million shares, or about 7.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.01 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.84 million shares. This is just over 1.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.41 million, or 0.64% of the shares, all valued at about 0.58 million.