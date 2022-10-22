Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Has Recovered 12.2% So Far, But Another -551.22% Loss Is Possible.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.41, to imply a decrease of -2.88% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The UXIN share’s 52-week high remains $2.67, putting it -551.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $176.05M, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 962.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Uxin Limited (UXIN), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UXIN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

After registering a -2.88% downside in the last session, Uxin Limited (UXIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4700 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.97%, and -33.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.77%. Short interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw shorts transact 5.43 million shares and set a 8.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41.36, implying an increase of 99.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41.36 and $41.36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UXIN has been trading -9987.8% off suggested target high and -9987.8% from its likely low.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uxin Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Uxin Limited (UXIN) shares are -46.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -200.00% against -8.20%.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $390.63 million and $42.79 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited has its next earnings report out between December 13 and December 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uxin Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Uxin Limited insiders hold 5.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.23% of the shares at 41.35% float percentage. In total, 39.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 25.11 million shares (or 5.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TPG GP A, LLC with 11.73 million shares, or about 2.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.86 million.

We also have Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uxin Limited (UXIN) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 3.95 million shares. This is just over 0.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.4 million, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 0.17 million.