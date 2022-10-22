TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Up 178.09% Year-To-Date

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.87, to imply an increase of 19.06% or $1.26 in intraday trading. The TC share’s 52-week high remains $6.72, putting it 14.61% up since that peak but still an impressive 81.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.42. The company has a valuation of $117.18M, with an average of 0.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 120.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for TuanChe Limited (TC), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) trade information

After registering a 19.06% upside in the last session, TuanChe Limited (TC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.72 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 19.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 71.09%, and 232.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 178.09%. Short interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) saw shorts transact 3980.0 shares and set a 0.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $78.50, implying an increase of 89.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $78.50 and $78.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TC has been trading -897.46% off suggested target high and -897.46% from its likely low.

TuanChe Limited (TC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $12.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.95 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $25.9 million and $78.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -51.80% before dropping -80.80% in the following quarter.

TC Dividends

TuanChe Limited has its next earnings report out between January 11 and January 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TuanChe Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC)’s Major holders

TuanChe Limited insiders hold 34.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.51% of the shares at 19.22% float percentage. In total, 12.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Highland Management Partners 9 LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.91 million shares (or 11.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 48298.0 shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $99010.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TuanChe Limited (TC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 5969.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12713.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5782.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 12258.0.