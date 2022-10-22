This Is A Time To Invest In Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC)

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.47, to imply an increase of 2.08% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The ENIC share’s 52-week high remains $2.44, putting it -65.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $2.14B, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 476.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ENIC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $52.54.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) trade information

After registering a 2.08% upside in the last session, Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5500 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 2.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.38%, and -9.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.78%. Short interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) saw shorts transact 1.02 million shares and set a 1.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2738.82, implying an increase of 99.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2100.00 and $5531.79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENIC has been trading -376212.24% off suggested target high and -142757.14% from its likely low.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -58.50% this quarter before jumping 242.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.02 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $777.47 million and $794.85 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.90% before jumping 28.60% in the following quarter.

ENIC Dividends

Enel Chile S.A. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enel Chile S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 1.50% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s Major holders

Enel Chile S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.71% of the shares at 2.71% float percentage. In total, 2.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brandes Investment Partners L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.32 million shares (or 0.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 4.1 million shares, or about 0.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $6.03 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 1.54 million shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.41 million, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 2.08 million.