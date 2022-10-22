This Is A Time To Build A Position In Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS)

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply an increase of 3.33% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The EQOS share’s 52-week high remains $7.00, putting it -2158.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $14.55M, with an average of 2.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 615.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Eqonex Limited (EQOS), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EQOS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

After registering a 3.33% upside in the last session, Eqonex Limited (EQOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4960 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.98%, and -18.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.43%. Short interest in Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) saw shorts transact 0.76 million shares and set a 5.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.50, implying an increase of 38.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.50 and $0.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQOS has been trading -61.29% off suggested target high and -61.29% from its likely low.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4,013.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $12.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2020, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.34 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $300k and $300k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4,013.30% before jumping 4,013.30% in the following quarter.

EQOS Dividends

Eqonex Limited has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eqonex Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

Eqonex Limited insiders hold 34.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.35% of the shares at 9.74% float percentage. In total, 6.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.64 million shares (or 1.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC with 0.55 million shares, or about 1.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.24 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 13223.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15470.0