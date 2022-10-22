The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST): Can A Stock Be Down -60.32% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.21, to imply an increase of 0.31% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The HNST share’s 52-week high remains $10.41, putting it -224.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.54. The company has a valuation of $312.75M, with an average of 1.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.31% upside in the last session, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.74 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 0.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.02%, and -13.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.32%. Short interest in The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) saw shorts transact 4.23 million shares and set a 2.9 days time to cover.

Looking at statistics comparing The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) shares are -23.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.71% against -2.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 65.20% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $76.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $86.52 million.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock has its next earnings report out on August 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock insiders hold 7.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.69% of the shares at 66.85% float percentage. In total, 61.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Institutional Venture Management XIII, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.4 million shares (or 11.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.48 million shares, or about 4.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $23.33 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.76 million shares. This is just over 1.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.27 million, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about 6.64 million.