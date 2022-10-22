Stock Of Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) Dropped By -30.12 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply a decrease of -3.62% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The BXRX share’s 52-week high remains $22.40, putting it -11689.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $1.55M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

After registering a -3.62% downside in the last session, Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2250 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -3.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.62%, and -30.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.57%. Short interest in Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.91 days time to cover.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baudax Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) shares are -88.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 72.78% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 81.90% this quarter before jumping 88.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 326.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $770k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $201k and $281k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 283.10% before jumping 401.80% in the following quarter.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baudax Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Baudax Bio Inc. insiders hold 4.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.38% of the shares at 21.29% float percentage. In total, 20.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.46 million shares (or 7.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.24 million shares, or about 3.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.42 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 66778.0 shares. This is just over 1.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58320.0, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about 0.1 million.