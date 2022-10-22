Should You Expect Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) To Recover From Its 10.45% Gain From Highs?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.72, to imply an increase of 2.10% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The IVR share’s 52-week high remains $34.00, putting it -217.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.60. The company has a valuation of $364.05M, with an average of 1.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) trade information

After registering a 2.10% upside in the last session, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.42 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 2.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.75%, and -23.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.44%. Short interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) saw shorts transact 4.25 million shares and set a 2.94 days time to cover.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) shares are -41.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 7.80% against -1.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.00% this quarter before falling -16.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $43.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $44.02 million and $43.18 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.60% before jumping 3.10% in the following quarter.

IVR Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.60, with the share yield ticking at 24.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s Major holders

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.81% of the shares at 53.97% float percentage. In total, 53.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.55 million shares (or 1.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $126.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.91 million shares, or about 1.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $89.07 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.35 million shares. This is just over 0.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.41 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 32.17 million.