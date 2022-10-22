Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) Have Declined -39.26% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.50. The SESN share’s 52-week high remains $1.40, putting it -180.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $98.41M, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SESN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5147 this Friday, 10/21/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.39%, and 15.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.26%. Short interest in Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw shorts transact 3.49 million shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.80, implying an increase of 37.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.80 and $0.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SESN has been trading -60.0% off suggested target high and -60.0% from its likely low.

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sesen Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) shares are 11.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -437.50% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -141.70% this quarter before falling -225.00% for the next one.

SESN Dividends

Sesen Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sesen Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s Major holders

Sesen Bio Inc. insiders hold 0.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.60% of the shares at 22.72% float percentage. In total, 22.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.39 million shares (or 6.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.69 million shares, or about 6.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.65 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.36 million shares. This is just over 3.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.56 million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about 1.54 million.