Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Drops -81.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.84, to imply a decrease of -1.60% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The STRC share’s 52-week high remains $10.50, putting it -470.65% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.86. The company has a valuation of $295.72M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 327.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STRC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

After registering a -1.60% downside in the last session, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1850 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -1.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.96%, and -23.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.56%. Short interest in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) saw shorts transact 5.45 million shares and set a 10.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.25, implying an increase of 70.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $8.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STRC has been trading -375.54% off suggested target high and -171.74% from its likely low.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) shares are -60.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -54.84% against 7.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.60% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 197.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $5.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.13 million and $1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 344.60% before jumping 526.50% in the following quarter.

STRC Dividends

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation insiders hold 51.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.05% of the shares at 32.88% float percentage. In total, 16.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.45 million shares (or 3.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is General Electric Company with 4.92 million shares, or about 3.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $9.05 million.

We also have BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, BlackRock Global Allocation Fund holds roughly 3.72 million shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.78 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 5.12 million.