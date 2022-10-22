Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) Is Worth A Gamble At $58.22

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.22, to imply an increase of 3.85% or $2.16 in intraday trading. The PRTA share’s 52-week high remains $64.00, putting it -9.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.06. The company has a valuation of $2.69B, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 715.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) trade information

After registering a 3.85% upside in the last session, Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.65 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 3.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.14%, and 93.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.85%. Short interest in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) saw shorts transact 3.02 million shares and set a 8.27 days time to cover.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Prothena Corporation plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares are 74.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -286.23% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -189.70% this quarter before falling -131.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -75.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $17.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.49 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 149.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.60% annually.

PRTA Dividends

Prothena Corporation plc has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Prothena Corporation plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Major holders

Prothena Corporation plc insiders hold 5.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.79% of the shares at 105.58% float percentage. In total, 99.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by EcoR1 Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.58 million shares (or 24.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $423.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.11 million shares, or about 13.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $223.58 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1.52 million shares. This is just over 3.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.45 million, or 3.10% of the shares, all valued at about 53.14 million.