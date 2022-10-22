ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Is One Stock You Should Watch

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.91, to imply an increase of 3.63% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The PRQR share’s 52-week high remains $8.67, putting it -852.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $63.57M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 475.44K shares over the past 3 months.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

After registering a 3.63% upside in the last session, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9264 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 3.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.03%, and 17.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.66%. Short interest in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw shorts transact 0.34 million shares and set a 0.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.73, implying an increase of 47.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.81 and $3.90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRQR has been trading -328.57% off suggested target high and 10.99% from its likely low.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares are 21.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.95% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.30% this quarter before jumping 12.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $750k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $750k.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. insiders hold 7.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.86% of the shares at 57.32% float percentage. In total, 52.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.02 million shares (or 9.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Privium Fund Management B.V. with 5.34 million shares, or about 7.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.16 million.

We also have Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund holds roughly 0.62 million shares. This is just over 0.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.47 million, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about 0.36 million.