PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) Has Dropped -92.41% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply an increase of 0.25% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The PHAS share’s 52-week high remains $4.08, putting it -1940.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $9.52M, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 502.68K shares over the past 3 months.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) trade information

After registering a 0.25% upside in the last session, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2140 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.58%, and -76.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.41%. Short interest in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) saw shorts transact 2.1 million shares and set a 3.67 days time to cover.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) shares are -85.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.74% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.30% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $830k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $830k.

PHAS Dividends

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s Major holders

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 6.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.93% of the shares at 75.12% float percentage. In total, 69.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.64 million shares (or 13.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Avidity Partners Management, LP with 4.41 million shares, or about 9.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5.81 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.16 million shares. This is just over 2.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.56 million, or 1.16% of the shares, all valued at about 0.74 million.