PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB): How Can A Stock Be Down -43.27% Year To Date, But Still Loser

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.59, to imply a decrease of -0.33% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The PDSB share’s 52-week high remains $12.84, putting it -179.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.89. The company has a valuation of $132.11M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 233.58K shares over the past 3 months.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

After registering a -0.33% downside in the last session, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.86 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.16%, and 44.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.27%. Short interest in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw shorts transact 1.76 million shares and set a 6.26 days time to cover.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PDS Biotechnology Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares are -10.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -63.64% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -833.30% this quarter before falling -29.20% for the next one.

PDSB Dividends

PDS Biotechnology Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders

PDS Biotechnology Corporation insiders hold 14.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.85% of the shares at 24.32% float percentage. In total, 20.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.09 million shares (or 3.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.67 million shares, or about 2.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.12 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.7 million shares. This is just over 2.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.35 million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about 2.15 million.