Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.59, to imply an increase of 3.40% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The OM share’s 52-week high remains $60.33, putting it -313.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.25. The company has a valuation of $722.35M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 493.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) trade information

After registering a 3.40% upside in the last session, Outset Medical Inc. (OM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.90 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 3.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.77%, and -1.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.34%. Short interest in Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) saw shorts transact 3.98 million shares and set a 5.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.40, implying an increase of 46.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $34.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OM has been trading -133.04% off suggested target high and -30.23% from its likely low.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Outset Medical Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Outset Medical Inc. (OM) shares are -61.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.55% against -2.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.10% this quarter before jumping 1.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $27.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $31.91 million.

OM Dividends

Outset Medical Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Outset Medical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s Major holders

Outset Medical Inc. insiders hold 0.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 115.87% of the shares at 116.87% float percentage. In total, 115.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.11 million shares (or 14.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $322.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.32 million shares, or about 9.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $196.31 million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Outset Medical Inc. (OM) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 1.81 million shares. This is just over 3.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.49 million, or 3.12% of the shares, all valued at about 32.54 million.