Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO) Has Dropped -48.33% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.24, to imply a decrease of -2.36% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ONFO share’s 52-week high remains $3.66, putting it -195.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $6.20M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 385.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) trade information

After registering a -2.36% downside in the last session, Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4498 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -2.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.84%, and 4.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.33%. Short interest in Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO) saw shorts transact 52170.0 shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO) estimates and forecasts

ONFO Dividends

Onfolio Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Onfolio Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO)’s Major holders

Onfolio Holdings Inc. insiders hold 34.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.