Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $125.88, to imply an increase of 7.39% or $8.66 in intraday trading. The WING share’s 52-week high remains $172.63, putting it -37.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $67.67. The company has a valuation of $4.08B, with an average of 0.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 794.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) trade information

After registering a 7.39% upside in the last session, Wingstop Inc. (WING) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 128.16 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 7.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.04%, and -1.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.60%. Short interest in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) saw shorts transact 3.95 million shares and set a 5.06 days time to cover.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wingstop Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wingstop Inc. (WING) shares are 26.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.04% against -0.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.60% this quarter before jumping 79.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $89.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $99.43 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 82.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.91% annually.

WING Dividends

Wingstop Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wingstop Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.76, with the share yield ticking at 0.60% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s Major holders

Wingstop Inc. insiders hold 0.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 114.23% of the shares at 114.85% float percentage. In total, 114.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.59 million shares (or 11.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $420.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.33 million shares, or about 11.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $391.02 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wingstop Inc. (WING) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 2.7 million shares. This is just over 9.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $316.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about 101.07 million.