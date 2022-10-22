Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.20, to imply a decrease of -0.83% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The LTRPA share’s 52-week high remains $3.62, putting it -201.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $203.77M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) trade information

After registering a -0.83% downside in the last session, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2800 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.21%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.70%. Short interest in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw shorts transact 1.22 million shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) estimates and forecasts

LTRPA Dividends

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s Major holders

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.86% of the shares at 68.13% float percentage. In total, 67.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.72 million shares (or 9.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.02 million shares, or about 6.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $10.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan U.S. Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.23 million shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.65 million, or 2.28% of the shares, all valued at about 3.39 million.