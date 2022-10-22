Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $55.99, to imply an increase of 1.30% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The AMRC share’s 52-week high remains $101.86, putting it -81.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.73. The company has a valuation of $2.99B, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 348.89K shares over the past 3 months.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) trade information

After registering a 1.30% upside in the last session, Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 68.86 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 1.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.90%, and -15.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.25%. Short interest in Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) saw shorts transact 3.71 million shares and set a 8.42 days time to cover.

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ameresco Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) shares are 8.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.49% against 5.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.40% this quarter before jumping 34.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $521.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $432.8 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 22.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 27.20% annually.

AMRC Dividends

Ameresco Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ameresco Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s Major holders

Ameresco Inc. insiders hold 7.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.36% of the shares at 99.57% float percentage. In total, 92.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.8 million shares (or 8.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $222.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company with 2.37 million shares, or about 7.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $188.18 million.

We also have GMO Resources Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, GMO Resources Fund holds roughly 0.99 million shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.89 million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about 70.41 million.