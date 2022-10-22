MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) On Friday – Up 21.08% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.06, to imply an increase of 1.46% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The MFA share’s 52-week high remains $19.06, putting it -110.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.15. The company has a valuation of $932.09M, with an average of 2.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MFA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) trade information

After registering a 1.46% upside in the last session, MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.65 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 1.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.99%, and -11.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.33%. Short interest in MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) saw shorts transact 3.71 million shares and set a 1.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.70, implying an increase of 22.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $13.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MFA has been trading -49.01% off suggested target high and -10.38% from its likely low.

MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MFA Financial Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) shares are -33.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -159.09% against -1.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -101.90% this quarter before falling -64.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -41.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $54.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $61 million.

MFA Dividends

MFA Financial Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MFA Financial Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.76, with the share yield ticking at 19.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA)’s Major holders

MFA Financial Inc. insiders hold 0.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.21% of the shares at 64.60% float percentage. In total, 64.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Starwood Capital Group Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.64 million shares (or 10.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $171.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.04 million shares, or about 9.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $161.85 million.

We also have Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds roughly 5.1 million shares. This is just over 4.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.94 million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about 47.35 million.