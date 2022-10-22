Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -66.67% YTD Loss?

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.26, to imply a decrease of -1.16% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The MCG share’s 52-week high remains $14.00, putting it -228.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.14. The company has a valuation of $258.16M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 423.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MCG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) trade information

After registering a -1.16% downside in the last session, Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.67 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -1.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.71%, and -15.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.67%. Short interest in Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) saw shorts transact 2.94 million shares and set a 9.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.75, implying an increase of 45.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MCG has been trading -158.22% off suggested target high and 6.1% from its likely low.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Membership Collective Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) shares are -43.05% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 52.66% against -8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 94.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 75.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $240.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $279.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $124.08 million and $165.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 94.00% before jumping 68.70% in the following quarter.

MCG Dividends

Membership Collective Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Membership Collective Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)’s Major holders

Membership Collective Group Inc. insiders hold 28.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.62% of the shares at 97.23% float percentage. In total, 69.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 15.65 million shares (or 26.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $121.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pelham Capital Ltd. with 8.52 million shares, or about 14.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $66.09 million.

We also have BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 2.11 million shares. This is just over 3.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.08 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 8.4 million.