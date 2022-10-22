Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Down Almost -25.84% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.32. The ZEV share’s 52-week high remains $9.71, putting it -635.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.20. The company has a valuation of $106.97M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 635.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZEV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5000 this Friday, 10/21/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.49%, and -25.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.04%. Short interest in Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) saw shorts transact 7.73 million shares and set a 9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.50, implying an increase of 84.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZEV has been trading -1036.36% off suggested target high and -127.27% from its likely low.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lightning eMotors Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) shares are -69.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.05% against 9.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 59.50% this quarter before jumping 58.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 150.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $6.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.92 million and $6.26 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.00% before jumping 141.30% in the following quarter.

ZEV Dividends

Lightning eMotors Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lightning eMotors Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s Major holders

Lightning eMotors Inc. insiders hold 48.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.00% of the shares at 27.39% float percentage. In total, 14.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.31 million shares (or 4.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.22 million shares, or about 2.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $12.65 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 4.29 million shares. This is just over 5.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 10.24 million.