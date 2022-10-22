Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Down -73.00% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.87, to imply a decrease of -0.47% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The LPTX share’s 52-week high remains $3.45, putting it -296.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $85.68M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 591.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

After registering a -0.47% downside in the last session, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9400 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -0.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.60%, and -10.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.00%. Short interest in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw shorts transact 13.32 million shares and set a 19.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.63, implying an increase of 81.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPTX has been trading -589.66% off suggested target high and -302.3% from its likely low.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Leap Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) shares are -40.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.26% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before jumping 28.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -20.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $80k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $80k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $280k and $375k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -71.40% before dropping -78.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 25.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.49% annually.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Leap Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Leap Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 10.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.72% of the shares at 63.29% float percentage. In total, 56.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.95 million shares (or 9.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Artal Group S.A. with 4.0 million shares, or about 4.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.0 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.29 million shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.84 million, or 0.95% of the shares, all valued at about 1.47 million.