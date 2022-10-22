It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) At $6.86.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.86, to imply an increase of 0.81% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The GRPN share’s 52-week high remains $31.15, putting it -354.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.80. The company has a valuation of $211.43M, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 809.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) trade information

After registering a 0.81% upside in the last session, Groupon Inc. (GRPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.86 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.99%, and -28.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.38%. Short interest in Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) saw shorts transact 6.92 million shares and set a 7.55 days time to cover.

Groupon Inc. (GRPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Groupon Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Groupon Inc. (GRPN) shares are -63.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -158.41% against -15.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -233.30% this quarter before falling -28.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -29.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $157.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $172.57 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $265.96 million and $213.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -40.80% before dropping -19.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 135.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.78% annually.

GRPN Dividends

Groupon Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Groupon Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s Major holders

Groupon Inc. insiders hold 37.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.58% of the shares at 106.72% float percentage. In total, 66.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.32 million shares (or 7.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RPD Fund Management LLC with 2.29 million shares, or about 7.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $44.08 million.

We also have John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Groupon Inc. (GRPN) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd holds roughly 0.93 million shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.76 million, or 2.52% of the shares, all valued at about 14.53 million.