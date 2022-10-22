Is KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) Poised For Further Gains At A 5.94% Distance From The Low?

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.38. The KALV share’s 52-week high remains $18.45, putting it -321.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.12. The company has a valuation of $107.00M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 363.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KALV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.03.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 4.69 this Friday, 10/21/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.95%, and -68.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.89%. Short interest in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) saw shorts transact 1.84 million shares and set a 6.72 days time to cover.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) shares are -67.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.73% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -56.10% this quarter before falling -31.20% for the next one.

KALV Dividends

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between December 07 and December 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s Major holders

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 2.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.90% of the shares at 106.91% float percentage. In total, 103.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.93 million shares (or 7.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with 1.75 million shares, or about 7.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $25.74 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.73 million shares. This is just over 2.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about 5.03 million.