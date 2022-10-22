Is Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.63, to imply an increase of 1.14% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The ADEA share’s 52-week high remains $20.72, putting it -94.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.52. The company has a valuation of $1.13B, with an average of 0.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 668.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) trade information

After registering a 1.14% upside in the last session, Adeia Inc. (ADEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.76 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 1.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.02%, and -27.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.79%.

Adeia Inc. (ADEA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Adeia Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Adeia Inc. (ADEA) shares are -33.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.27% against 11.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -129.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

ADEA Dividends

Adeia Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Adeia Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 1.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.