Inuvo Inc.’s (AMEX: INUV) Stock Falls -0.03 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply a decrease of -0.03% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The INUV share’s 52-week high remains $0.85, putting it -123.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $44.19M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 267.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Inuvo Inc. (INUV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INUV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) trade information

After registering a -0.03% downside in the last session, Inuvo Inc. (INUV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4084 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.87%, and -17.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.96%. Short interest in Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) saw shorts transact 0.51 million shares and set a 2.19 days time to cover.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $20.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.61 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -11.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 31.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

INUV Dividends

Inuvo Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inuvo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV)’s Major holders

Inuvo Inc. insiders hold 11.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.59% of the shares at 23.28% float percentage. In total, 20.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perkins Capital Management, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.81 million shares (or 4.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Herald Investment Management Ltd with 5.29 million shares, or about 4.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.59 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inuvo Inc. (INUV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.54 million shares. This is just over 2.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.41 million, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about 0.69 million.