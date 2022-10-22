Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG): Is This The Time To Buy?

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.97, to imply an increase of 5.91% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The INSG share’s 52-week high remains $7.98, putting it -305.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.68. The company has a valuation of $227.26M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 585.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Inseego Corp. (INSG), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give INSG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) trade information

After registering a 5.91% upside in the last session, Inseego Corp. (INSG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0800 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 5.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.26%, and -8.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.21%. Short interest in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) saw shorts transact 10.61 million shares and set a 13.55 days time to cover.

Inseego Corp. (INSG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inseego Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Inseego Corp. (INSG) shares are -34.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.38% against 2.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -57.10% this quarter before falling -25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $62.37 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $67.82 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 57.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

INSG Dividends

Inseego Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inseego Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s Major holders

Inseego Corp. insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.62% of the shares at 57.23% float percentage. In total, 56.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aviva Holdings Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20.65 million shares (or 19.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.17 million shares, or about 5.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $24.99 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inseego Corp. (INSG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.87 million shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.92 million, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about 3.62 million.