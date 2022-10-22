Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX): How Can A Stock Be Down -29.01% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.00, to imply an increase of 6.79% or $1.97 in intraday trading. The INBX share’s 52-week high remains $47.90, putting it -54.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.67. The company has a valuation of $1.34B, with an average of 1.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 713.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) trade information

After registering a 6.79% upside in the last session, Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.51 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 6.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.85%, and 133.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.01%. Short interest in Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) saw shorts transact 4.13 million shares and set a 6.34 days time to cover.

Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inhibrx Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) shares are 89.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -57.21% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -74.10% this quarter before falling -74.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -42.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $630k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $750k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.53 million and $2.86 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -75.10% before dropping -73.70% in the following quarter.

INBX Dividends

Inhibrx Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inhibrx Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inhibrx Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s Major holders

Inhibrx Inc. insiders hold 31.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.27% of the shares at 117.15% float percentage. In total, 80.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Viking Global Investors, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.31 million shares (or 13.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $164.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.98 million shares, or about 5.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $61.29 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inhibrx Inc. (INBX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1.63 million shares. This is just over 4.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 million, or 3.69% of the shares, all valued at about 44.72 million.