How Much Is Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.90, to imply a decrease of -4.11% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The VUZI share’s 52-week high remains $16.20, putting it -230.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.88. The company has a valuation of $335.60M, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 805.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VUZI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) trade information

After registering a -4.11% downside in the last session, Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.39 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -4.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.45%, and -25.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.48%. Short interest in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) saw shorts transact 16.61 million shares and set a 15.03 days time to cover.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vuzix Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) shares are -5.95% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.55% against -12.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.10% this quarter before falling -15.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.92 million and $3.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.50% before jumping 32.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -25.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

VUZI Dividends

Vuzix Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vuzix Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s Major holders

Vuzix Corporation insiders hold 7.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.67% of the shares at 51.41% float percentage. In total, 47.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.36 million shares (or 11.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.27 million shares, or about 6.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $28.19 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF holds roughly 4.26 million shares. This is just over 6.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.03 million, or 4.76% of the shares, all valued at about 21.53 million.