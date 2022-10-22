How Much Is Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply an increase of 3.45% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The OTMO share’s 52-week high remains $5.96, putting it -2028.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $40.37M, with an average of 1.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 692.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

After registering a 3.45% upside in the last session, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4333 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 3.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.18%, and -10.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -93.18%. Short interest in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 0.3 days time to cover.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 662.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4 million.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out on August 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 29.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.10% of the shares at 79.77% float percentage. In total, 56.10% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deer Management Co. LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.47 million shares (or 14.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Senvest Management LLC with 3.64 million shares, or about 2.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.17 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.8 million shares. This is just over 2.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 million, or 0.79% of the shares, all valued at about 1.37 million.