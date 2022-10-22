Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.26, to imply an increase of 10.51% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The GGE share’s 52-week high remains $3.80, putting it -68.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.66. The company has a valuation of $105.43M, with an average of 4.8 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 925.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information

After registering a 10.51% upside in the last session, Green Giant Inc. (GGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.18 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 10.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.13%, and 21.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.14%. Short interest in Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE) saw shorts transact 22370.0 shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.98, implying an increase of 24.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.98 and $2.98 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GGE has been trading -31.86% off suggested target high and -31.86% from its likely low.

Green Giant Inc. (GGE) estimates and forecasts

GGE Dividends

Green Giant Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Green Giant Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders

Green Giant Inc. insiders hold 54.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.02% of the shares at 0.05% float percentage. In total, 0.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2788.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8364.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 6970.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9200.0