Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply an increase of 4.17% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The EXPR share’s 52-week high remains $4.93, putting it -294.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.07. The company has a valuation of $85.30M, with an average of 0.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information

After registering a 4.17% upside in the last session, Express Inc. (EXPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3000 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 4.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.04%, and 10.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.42%. Short interest in Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) saw shorts transact 5.54 million shares and set a 1.97 days time to cover.

Express Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Express Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Express Inc. (EXPR) shares are -60.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.74% against -8.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 350.00% this quarter before falling -58.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $479.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $488.65 million.

EXPR Dividends

Express Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 30 and December 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Express Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders

Express Inc. insiders hold 4.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.16% of the shares at 56.44% float percentage. In total, 54.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Contrarius Investment Management Limited. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.31 million shares (or 9.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Towle & Company with 4.01 million shares, or about 5.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $14.27 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Express Inc. (EXPR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.07 million shares. This is just over 3.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 million, or 2.00% of the shares, all valued at about 2.66 million.