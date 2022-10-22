eHealth Inc.’s (NASDAQ: EHTH) Stock Falls -2.71 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.87, to imply a decrease of -2.71% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The EHTH share’s 52-week high remains $46.95, putting it -1535.89% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.92. The company has a valuation of $82.54M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 683.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for eHealth Inc. (EHTH), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EHTH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.15.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) trade information

After registering a -2.71% downside in the last session, eHealth Inc. (EHTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.53 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -2.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.21%, and -41.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.75%. Short interest in eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) saw shorts transact 1.35 million shares and set a 3.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.25, implying an increase of 72.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EHTH has been trading -457.49% off suggested target high and -178.75% from its likely low.

eHealth Inc. (EHTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing eHealth Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. eHealth Inc. (EHTH) shares are -66.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -92.86% against 3.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -155.60% this quarter before jumping 5.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $72.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $54.33 million.

EHTH Dividends

eHealth Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. eHealth Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)’s Major holders

eHealth Inc. insiders hold 5.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.32% of the shares at 100.45% float percentage. In total, 95.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.93 million shares (or 14.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Starboard Value LP with 2.24 million shares, or about 8.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $27.84 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the eHealth Inc. (EHTH) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.69 million shares. This is just over 6.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.84 million, or 3.13% of the shares, all valued at about 10.43 million.