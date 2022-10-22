D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Is 2.29% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.80, to imply a decrease of -9.94% or -$0.53 in intraday trading. The QBTS share’s 52-week high remains $13.23, putting it -175.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.69. The company has a valuation of $528.04M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 243.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QBTS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

After registering a -9.94% downside in the last session, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.40 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -9.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.72%, and -16.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.12%. Short interest in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) saw shorts transact 0.31 million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.40, implying an increase of 66.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QBTS has been trading -316.67% off suggested target high and -150.0% from its likely low.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.73 million.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

D-Wave Quantum Inc. insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.22% of the shares at 102.32% float percentage. In total, 102.22% institutions holds shares in the company.