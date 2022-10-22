Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) Slid -29.13% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.80, to imply an increase of 21.62% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The CADL share’s 52-week high remains $11.98, putting it -565.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.48. The company has a valuation of $57.55M, with an average of 42280.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CADL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) trade information

After registering a 21.62% upside in the last session, Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.7100 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 21.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.13%, and -43.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.98%. Short interest in Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) saw shorts transact 62750.0 shares and set a 8.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.33, implying an increase of 82.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CADL has been trading -511.11% off suggested target high and -400.0% from its likely low.

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Candel Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL) shares are -63.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -368.29% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -32.30% this quarter before falling -76.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -20.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31k and $31k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

CADL Dividends

Candel Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Candel Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL)’s Major holders

Candel Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 33.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.40% of the shares at 35.17% float percentage. In total, 23.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.97 million shares (or 6.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Northpond Ventures, Llc with 1.94 million shares, or about 6.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $9.85 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.9 million shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.4 million, or 1.40% of the shares, all valued at about 1.43 million.