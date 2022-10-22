Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.90, to imply an increase of 1.53% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The CLMT share’s 52-week high remains $18.47, putting it -3.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.40. The company has a valuation of $1.42B, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 173.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLMT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) trade information

After registering a 1.53% upside in the last session, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.19 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 1.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.58%, and 11.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.61%. Short interest in Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw shorts transact 0.46 million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.80, implying an increase of 35.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLMT has been trading -101.12% off suggested target high and -28.49% from its likely low.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) shares are 27.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.37% against 26.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 127.80% this quarter before falling -87.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.18 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.07 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -73.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

CLMT Dividends

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s Major holders

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. insiders hold 21.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.92% of the shares at 34.33% float percentage. In total, 26.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adams Asset Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.43 million shares (or 6.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Knott David M., Jr. with 4.39 million shares, or about 5.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $59.78 million.

We also have Evermore Global Value Fd and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Evermore Global Value Fd holds roughly 1.67 million shares. This is just over 2.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.47 million, or 0.60% of the shares, all valued at about 6.59 million.