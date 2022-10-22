Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) -47.8% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.18. The BCLI share’s 52-week high remains $4.70, putting it -47.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.52. The company has a valuation of $118.33M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 227.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BCLI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 3.73 this Friday, 10/21/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.62%, and -22.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.50%. Short interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw shorts transact 1.98 million shares and set a 8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.50, implying an increase of 78.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BCLI has been trading -560.38% off suggested target high and -151.57% from its likely low.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) shares are 2.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 2.50%.

BCLI Dividends

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 22.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.78% of the shares at 13.92% float percentage. In total, 10.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.43 million shares (or 3.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.47 million shares, or about 1.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.51 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.41 million, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about 1.29 million.