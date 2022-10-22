Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Stock?

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.92, to imply an increase of 3.87% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The LXU share’s 52-week high remains $27.45, putting it -62.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.12. The company has a valuation of $1.62B, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 966.55K shares over the past 3 months.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) trade information

After registering a 3.87% upside in the last session, LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.03 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 3.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.52%, and 17.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.12%. Short interest in LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) saw shorts transact 1.45 million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LSB Industries Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) shares are -24.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 237.65% against 9.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.30% this quarter before falling -20.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $128.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $203.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $128.23 million and $190.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.30% before jumping 6.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -62.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.00% annually.

LXU Dividends

LSB Industries Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LSB Industries Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s Major holders

LSB Industries Inc. insiders hold 8.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.39% of the shares at 90.83% float percentage. In total, 83.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 54.36 million shares (or 61.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.19 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gendell, Jeffrey L. with 2.22 million shares, or about 2.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $48.43 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.91 million shares. This is just over 1.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.72 million, or 0.81% of the shares, all valued at about 10.04 million.