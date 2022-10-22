Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) Stock?

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.63, to imply an increase of 20.05% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The RKLY share’s 52-week high remains $7.50, putting it -1090.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.47. The company has a valuation of $85.98M, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 701.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RKLY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) trade information

After registering a 20.05% upside in the last session, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7100 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 20.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.40%, and -29.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.60%. Short interest in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) saw shorts transact 8.69 million shares and set a 7.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.60, implying an increase of 88.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RKLY has been trading -2122.22% off suggested target high and -217.46% from its likely low.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) shares are -80.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.37% against 9.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 175.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $4.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.22 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.19 million and $2.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 101.40% before jumping 182.70% in the following quarter.

RKLY Dividends

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY)’s Major holders

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited insiders hold 25.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.72% of the shares at 19.64% float percentage. In total, 14.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.49 million shares (or 1.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.28 million shares, or about 0.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5.16 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.1 million shares. This is just over 1.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 million, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about 4.79 million.