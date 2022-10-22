Boom Or Bust: What Are Vicinity Motor Corp.’s (NASDAQ:VEV) Future Prospects?

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.26, to imply an increase of 9.57% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The VEV share’s 52-week high remains $4.33, putting it -243.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $43.97M, with an average of 2.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 807.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) trade information

After registering a 9.57% upside in the last session, Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2900 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 9.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.46%, and 23.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.00%. Short interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) saw shorts transact 52320.0 shares and set a 1.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 58.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VEV has been trading -138.1% off suggested target high and -138.1% from its likely low.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VEV) estimates and forecasts

VEV Dividends

Vicinity Motor Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vicinity Motor Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)’s Major holders

Vicinity Motor Corp. insiders hold 10.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.76% of the shares at 1.98% float percentage. In total, 1.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perkins Capital Management, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.27 million.