Boom Or Bust: What Are Castor Maritime Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTRM) Future Prospects?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.14, to imply an increase of 2.70% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CTRM share’s 52-week high remains $2.57, putting it -125.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $113.69M, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 643.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

After registering a 2.70% upside in the last session, Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1700 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 2.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.64%, and -1.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.72%. Short interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw shorts transact 1.41 million shares and set a 1.92 days time to cover.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Castor Maritime Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Castor Maritime Inc. insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.99% of the shares at 0.99% float percentage. In total, 0.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cresset Asset Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 0.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 77202.0 shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 49703.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $97417.0