Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) Dropped -41.91% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.58, to imply an increase of 8.22% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The BDTX share’s 52-week high remains $8.71, putting it -451.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.18. The company has a valuation of $57.48M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 145.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BDTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.68.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

After registering a 8.22% upside in the last session, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6000 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 8.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.41%, and -23.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.36%. Short interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) saw shorts transact 2.48 million shares and set a 7.55 days time to cover.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) shares are -41.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.21% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.40% this quarter before jumping 28.90% for the next one.

BDTX Dividends

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 3.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.12% of the shares at 88.31% float percentage. In total, 85.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.45 million shares (or 9.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bellevue Group AG with 3.29 million shares, or about 9.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $9.12 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 0.73 million shares. This is just over 2.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.31 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 0.85 million.