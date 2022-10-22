Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Up 26.67% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -73.12% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.15. The BTB share’s 52-week high remains $3.00, putting it -1900.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $15.69M, with an average of 1.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1639 this Friday, 10/21/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.75%, and 9.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -73.12%. Short interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) saw shorts transact 36.0 shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) estimates and forecasts

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bit Brother Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

Bit Brother Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.98% of the shares at 0.98% float percentage. In total, 0.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 1.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.29 million shares, or about 0.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $97648.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 15078.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5167.0