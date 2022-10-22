Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY): Is This The Time To Buy?

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.34, to imply a decrease of -0.74% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The BGRY share’s 52-week high remains $7.37, putting it -450.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.33. The company has a valuation of $320.43M, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) trade information

After registering a -0.74% downside in the last session, Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5950 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -0.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.07%, and -29.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.64%. Short interest in Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY) saw shorts transact 5.68 million shares and set a 9.3 days time to cover.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Berkshire Grey Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) shares are -37.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.41% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.90% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $23.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.79 million and $23.59 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.30% before dropping -1.70% in the following quarter.

BGRY Dividends

Berkshire Grey Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Berkshire Grey Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Berkshire Grey Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s Major holders

Berkshire Grey Inc. insiders hold 6.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.25% of the shares at 90.04% float percentage. In total, 84.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Global Advisers Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 65.57 million shares (or 28.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $87.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VK Services, LLC with 56.57 million shares, or about 24.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $75.8 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Berkshire Grey Inc. (BGRY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF holds roughly 2.33 million shares. This is just over 1.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about 2.41 million.