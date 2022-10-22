ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -67.34% YTD

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.94, to imply an increase of 7.18% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The RERE share’s 52-week high remains $9.77, putting it -403.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.78. The company has a valuation of $450.20M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 330.79K shares over the past 3 months.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) trade information

After registering a 7.18% upside in the last session, ATRenew Inc. (RERE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3100 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 7.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.01%, and -25.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.34%. Short interest in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) saw shorts transact 0.89 million shares and set a 3.63 days time to cover.

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $350.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $377.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $238.96 million and $248.21 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 46.50% before jumping 52.00% in the following quarter.

RERE Dividends

ATRenew Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ATRenew Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders

ATRenew Inc. insiders hold 4.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.25% of the shares at 20.18% float percentage. In total, 19.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14.97 million shares (or 11.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with 4.19 million shares, or about 3.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $14.85 million.

We also have Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ATRenew Inc. (RERE) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd holds roughly 0.32 million shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.53 million.