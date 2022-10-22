Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) Has Decreased By -93.62 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.01, to imply an increase of 9.24% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The ATHX share’s 52-week high remains $35.50, putting it -1666.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $25.45M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

After registering a 9.24% upside in the last session, Athersys Inc. (ATHX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9100 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 9.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.24%, and 71.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.09%. Short interest in Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) saw shorts transact 0.85 million shares and set a 0.28 days time to cover.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Athersys Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Athersys Inc. (ATHX) shares are -85.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.46% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.00% this quarter before jumping 9.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $60k and $722k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

ATHX Dividends

Athersys Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Athersys Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

Athersys Inc. insiders hold 7.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.03% of the shares at 14.03% float percentage. In total, 13.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 0.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. with 0.22 million shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.43 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Athersys Inc. (ATHX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds roughly 0.37 million shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.55 million.