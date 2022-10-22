At $0.45 Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) Is Worth A Gamble

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.45, to imply a decrease of -0.60% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The SLDB share’s 52-week high remains $2.51, putting it -457.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.42. The company has a valuation of $50.52M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 395.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SLDB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) trade information

After registering a -0.60% downside in the last session, Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4700 this Friday, 10/21/22, dropping -0.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.97%, and -17.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.44%. Short interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) saw shorts transact 0.63 million shares and set a 0.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 82.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLDB has been trading -1233.33% off suggested target high and -122.22% from its likely low.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Solid Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) shares are -44.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.41% against 2.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -23.50% this quarter before falling -12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -45.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.26 million and $3.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 100.00% before dropping -39.20% in the following quarter.

SLDB Dividends

Solid Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s Major holders

Solid Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 9.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.15% of the shares at 68.64% float percentage. In total, 62.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.41 million shares (or 11.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 12.37 million shares, or about 10.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $14.84 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.91 million shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.88 million, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about 1.06 million.