AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Gain Of 54.55% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -92.89% – What Should You Do Now?

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.88, to imply an increase of 21.02% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The APCX share’s 52-week high remains $20.24, putting it -2200.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $16.26M, with an average of 98760.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 138.47K shares over the past 3 months.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) trade information

After registering a 21.02% upside in the last session, AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8400 this Friday, 10/21/22, jumping 21.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 100.52%, and 36.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.89%. Short interest in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) saw shorts transact 36020.0 shares and set a 0.22 days time to cover.

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) estimates and forecasts

APCX Dividends

AppTech Payments Corp. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AppTech Payments Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX)’s Major holders

AppTech Payments Corp. insiders hold 32.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.29% of the shares at 3.40% float percentage. In total, 2.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kepos Capital Lp. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 1.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Verition Fund Management, LLC with 70000.0 shares, or about 0.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $94500.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 20044.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20444.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10018.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 10218.0.